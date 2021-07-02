Victor Moses completes permanent move to Spartak Moscow

Chelsea have announced Victor Moses has made a permanent move to Spartak Moscow.

The 30-year-old wide man was on loan at the Russian club last season, making 20 appearances.

After joining Chelsea in 2012 from Wigan, Moses went on to play 128 times for the Blues, scoring 18 goals, and win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

As well as Spartak, he also had stints on loan at Liverpool, Stoke, West Ham, Fenerbahce and Inter Milan during his time with Chelsea.

Moses, scorer of 12 goals in 37 appearances for Nigeria, played at the 2014 and 2018 World Cups and helped the Super Eagles win the African Nations Cup in 2013.