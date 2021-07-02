Goalkeeper Daniel Barden joins Livingston on loan from Norwich

Daniel Barden has joined Livingston on a season-long-loan from Norwich.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper made his senior debut for the Canaries against Luton in the EFL Cup last season before making his first Championship appearance as a half-time substitute in a home draw against QPR.

The Wales youth international spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Bury Town, having joined Norwich from Arsenal.

Barden, who signed a new contract with the newly-promoted Premier League outfit in March which will see him remain in Norfolk until 2024, has been training with Livingston and will go into the squad for the upcoming friendlies with East Stirlingshire and Arbroath.