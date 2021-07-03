Liam Gallagher hails British star Emma Raducanu – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Tennis

Liam Gallagher celebrated Emma Raducanu’s stunning win against Sorana Cirstea at Wimbledon.

Emma Raducanu BIBLICAL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) July 3, 2021

While the British teenager looked forward to doing the washing for week two.

Henman Hill no longer?

Wonderful. Only a matter of time before there’s a Raducanu Ridge at #WIMBLEDON https://t.co/LTrpkLz2Yw — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 3, 2021

Nick Kyrgios had a moment to forget.

Skills to pay the bills.

Football

Sir Geoff had a message for England.

Come on England. You can do it. Good luck tonight 👍 — Sir Geoff Hurst (@TheGeoffHurst) July 3, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also got behind the team.

Ciro Immobile’s playacting baffled the pundits.

Micah Richards joked with Rio Ferdinand.

Rio we all know you work out…. Put a shirt on please 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/0tE52rb94s — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) July 3, 2021

Paul Pogba started his holidays alongside a former Juventus team-mate.

Everton forward Richarlison celebrated reaching the Copa America semi-finals with Brazil.

Formula One

Britain’s Lando Norris was second fastest in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix.

George Russell wore his England shirt.

Russell also reacted to news that Lewis Hamilton has signed a new Mercedes contract.

The 🐐 Great news for Mercedes and for F1. Congrats man! 👊 https://t.co/gKpIAOajw1 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 3, 2021

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who has had to deal with reports that Russell could replace him at Mercedes, kept it short and sweet.

Congrats well deserved 👊 — Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 3, 2021

Hamilton was happy to sign on.

Motor racing

Ralf Schumacher’s son – nephew of Michael and cousin of Mick – sealed victory in F3.

THAT'S A WIN FOR DAVID SCHUMACHER! 🏆 A clean start for Schumacher led to him keeping a cool head in a hectic race 👊#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F3 pic.twitter.com/Rtqyp9Jw1S — Formula 3 (@FIAFormula3) July 3, 2021

Boxing

Wladimir Klitschko backed Ukraine.

People are non stop asking me of what I think of the match today of Ukraine vs England?! #UEFAEURO2020 🇺🇦vs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/qM3szvA1vc — Klitschko (@Klitschko) July 3, 2021

Basketball

LeBron James made an unexpected addition to his bucket list.