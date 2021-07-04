Crystal Palace appoint Patrick Vieira as their new manager

Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira as their new manager on a three-year deal.

The former Arsenal captain replaces Roy Hodgson, who stepped down at the end of last season after four years at the helm.

Vieira has signed a contract until the summer of 2024 and accepts his third role in senior management.

Vieira told the club’s official website: “I am really excited to have this opportunity to return to the Premier League, and manage this great football club, as we begin a new chapter together.

“It is a project that is really appealing to me, having spoken a lot with the chairman and sporting director about their ambition and plans for the whole club, including the academy.

“The club has fantastic foundations in place after many years in the Premier League, and I hope we can make further improvements and continue to drive the club forward.

"We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Patrick Vieira as our new manager until 2024"

“I am also very excited to experience the atmosphere the club’s supporters make at Selhurst Park and away from home too, and I know just how important that can be for the team.”

Most recently the 45-year-old was in charge of Nice but was sacked by the Ligue 1 side in December following a poor run of form.

During two-and-a-half seasons with the club dubbed the Eaglets, Vieira led them to seventh and fifth-place finishes but the latter occurred after the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Proud and excited to be part of this new journey. I want to thank the board for their trust & thank the fans for the amount of support I've been getting for the past few days. I can't wait to see you there, back where it all started. Come on you Eagles"

As a player, the former France international became a household name during a nine-year stay with Arsenal under Arsene Wenger where he helped them win three Premier League titles and captained the Gunners to an unprecedented unbeaten league campaign.

Spells at Inter Milan and Manchester City during the latter part of his career on the pitch brought further trophies before the World Cup and European Championship winner turned his hand to coaching.

Upon retiring in 2011, Vieira accepted a role at the Etihad Stadium with Man City’s academy before he took over at New York City in 2016.

Patrick Vieira enjoyed success with Arsenal (PA Archive)

Impressive progress was achieved with the side owned by the City Football Group in the MLS before a move to Nice occurred two years later.

While it ended in France with fan protests, it was not long ago Vieira was linked with the Arsenal job, but he will need to hit the ground running at Selhurst Park.

Palace start the new season away to Chelsea on August 14 and face Tottenham, Liverpool, Leicester plus his old side the Gunners in the opening two months of the campaign.

Patrick Vieira impressed during his stint at New York City in the MLS (MLS/Handout)

The new Eagles boss will also have to deal with a big turnover of players after several departed at the end of the last term, while the ageing squad remains in desperate need of reinforcements.

Predecessor Hodgson brought stability to extend Palace’s run in the Premier League to nine consecutive seasons and while this is a step into the unknown for chairman Steve Parish and co, they will hope it is the beginning of a new era for a club that is used to battling relegation.

Parish said: “I’m delighted and excited that Patrick has agreed to join Crystal Palace as our manager following successfully learning his trade at the City Group, and experiencing positive managerial spells at New York City and then Nice, who he led to the Europa League.”