The sporting weekend in pictures

England thrashed Ukraine in Rome to set up a Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, who edged past the Czech Republic in their last-eight clash in Baku.

British teenager Emma Raducanu made history as she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon, the British and Irish Lions won their opening tour match in South Africa and England’s final one-day international against Sri Lanka fell victim to the rain.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Kane, second left, scored a fourth-minute opener in England’s comfortable victory over Ukraine (Nick Potts/PA)

Harry Maguire notched England’s second in the 4-0 win (Nick Potts/PA)

Kane sent a header through keeper Georgiy Bushchan’s legs for the third (Nick Potts/PA)

Jordan Henderson wrapped things up as he broke his England scoring duck in his 62nd cap (Marco Iacobucci/PA)

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate salutes fans in the Stadio Olimpico at full-time (Nick Potts/PA)

England fans in Manchester celebrate as the team advances to the last four (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kasper Dolberg scored what proved the winner as Denmark beat the Czech Republic 2-1 to set up a Wembley date with England on Wednesday (Dan Mullan/AP)

Eighteen-year-old Emma Raducanu became the youngest British woman to reach the second week of Wimbledon in the Open era with a stunning 6-3 7-5 win over Sorana Cirstea (John Walton/PA)

Coco Gauff, 17, is also into round four after the American beat Kaja Juvan on Saturday (Steven Paston/PA)

In the men’s singles, Roger Federer, right, defeated Briton Cameron Norrie in four sets (Adam Davy/PA)

Josh Adams scored four tries as the British and Irish Lions beat Sigma Lions 56-14 in their South Africa tour opener (Steve Haag/PA)

England overcame the USA 43-29 at Twickenham on Sunday, with Joe Cokanasiga marking his first Test in 22 months with a brace (David Davies/PA)

Tom Curran, centre, took four wickets for England before their final one-day international against Sri Lanka in Bristol was abandoned due to rain as they won the series 2-0 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Max Verstappen won the Austrian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton finishing fourth (Christian Bruna/AP)

Lachlan Coote, right, scored a try and six goals as St Helens beat Wigan 24-6 on Sunday at a rain-lashed Totally Wicked Stadium (Martin Rickett/PA)