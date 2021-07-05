Graham Alexander happy to land Liam Kelly on permanent deal at Motherwell

Motherwell boss Graham Alexander is delighted to see Liam Kelly return to Fir Park.

The goalkeeper, who spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan at the Steelmen, joins on a permanent basis from QPR on a three-year deal.

“It’s brilliant to have Liam back with us and even better that he’s now our player,” Alexander told Motherwell’s official website.

“It’s been a long process but the board have been great with their patience and backing as we worked to get this deal done.

“We all saw Liam’s qualities first-hand last season, and I know how much he enjoyed his time with us previously.

“His ability, professionalism and drive will improve us again. Everyone is delighted to see him back in a Motherwell shirt.”

Kelly was voted players’ player of the year last season after the Scotland international squad member kept seven clean sheets from 21 appearances.

He started his career at Rangers, and had loan spells at East Fife and Livingston, before joining the Lions where his form in their first season back in the Premiership earned him international recognition and a move to England.

Kelly will take the number one jersey at the club and will begin training with his team-mates again on Tuesday. His move remains pending international clearance.