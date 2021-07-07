Royalty and Atomic Kitten offer England support – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

The build-up to England versus Denmark continued.

Best of luck to the #ThreeLions in your semi-final Euros match tonight! @England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – From The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/7Mhm8itbmp — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 7, 2021

So excited for tonight. Come on Denmark 🇩🇰 pic.twitter.com/mKlIraEGVe — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) July 7, 2021

Today is the day. Come on England! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/x4lhG92mrp — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 7, 2021

Wishing the @England Team all the best tonight at @wembleystadium! I genuinely believe 🎵 it’s coming home 🎵 first time since ‘66 @GarethADaviesDT Score predictions below 👇🏽 ⚽️ What we all thinking? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇩🇰 🦁🦁🦁 Posted by #TeamFury pic.twitter.com/veAnvP2Tvv — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) July 7, 2021

Jordan Hugill made himself unpopular with Danish Norwich team-mate Jacob Sorensen.

Jose Mourinho hopped on a scooter.

Rafael Benitez was kitted out in his new club gear.

Next stop, Tokyo.

Lionel Messi was targeting glory.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened a hotel in New York.

What a magical date – 07.07 to introduce you to my new hotel @PestanaCR7 Times Square, in New York 🤩! Book now and discover the coolest new hotel, in the best location in town!#PestanaCR7TimesSquare #PestanaCR7 pic.twitter.com/iD2JL8wPVA — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) July 7, 2021

Cricket

David Willey and Sam Curran reacted to the England squad having to isolate.

A special moment for Amy Jones.

"You've shown immense patience and worked as hard as you could to make your place in this team permanent."@KBrunt26 presented Amy Jones her 50th ODI cap in our game on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/N7XtyCd3rv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 7, 2021

Rashid Khan hits it miles.

The helicopter, but make it golf… @rashidkhan_19 is special! 🚁🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ISnC3CRSlT — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) July 7, 2021

Tennis

Ouch!

Karolina Pliskova was excited for her semi-final.

Ajla Tomljanovic ticked off some of her bucket list at Wimbledon.

Greg Rusedski backed the defending champion.

Novak Djokovic continues to look unbeatable @wimbledon. Can’t see anyone coming close to beating him this year. — Greg Rusedski (@GregRusedski1) July 7, 2021

Taekwondo

Bianca Walkden is ready for the Olympics.

MMA

Conor McGregor is keeping up the work.

Boxing

Derek Chisora split from manager David Haye.

Tony Bellew celebrated his wedding anniversary.

Baseball

What a grab!

Rugby League

Kevin Sinfield completed another marathon.

They’ve done it 🥳 Kevin Sinfield and his team have completed another marathon in honour of @Rob7Burrow and families affected by MND. Thank you to every one of them! 📹 @leedsrhinos#ThankYouRob #RobBurrowDay #7in7 pic.twitter.com/wKkDNXUPdO — MND Association (@mndassoc) July 7, 2021

Darts

The perfect leg.