Leeds sign midfielder Sean McGurk from Wigan

Leeds have signed midfielder Sean McGurk from Wigan for an undisclosed fee.

McGurk, 18, who joined Sky Bet League One side Wigan’s academy four years ago after being released by Liverpool, is Leeds’ fourth summer signing.

Leeds said: “He has agreed a three-year deal with the Whites, with his contract running until the summer of 2024.

“McGurk will now link up with Mark Jackson’s under-23 side, who will play in Premier League Two Division One in the upcoming campaign.”

Attacking midfielder McGurk did not appear for Wigan’s first team, but helped their under-18s become Professional Development League National champions last season and featured for the under-23s.

Since securing a ninth-placed Premier League finish in May, Leeds have signed teenage winger Amari Miller from Birmingham, Jack Harrison and Junior Firpo.

Leeds turned Harrison’s three-year loan spell into a permanent deal and paid a reported £12.8million to Barcelona for left-back Firpo.