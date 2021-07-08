Friday, July 9th 2021 Show Links
Craig Gordon named Hearts skipper

By Press Association
July 8 2021, 4.10pm
Craig Gordon is the new Hearts skipper (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Craig Gordon has been installed as Hearts captain.

The Scotland goalkeeper succeeds Steven Naismith, who retired to take up a coaching role after leading the club back into the top flight.

The 38-year-old rejoined Hearts last summer following spells with Sunderland and Celtic.

Boss Robbie Neilson said: “Craig Gordon will be captain for the coming season. Last season he did really well – brilliant experience, great leadership capabilities.

“He has played at the highest level for a long, long time and obviously he came through the Hearts academy as well. He is very popular and leads by example.”

