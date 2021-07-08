Alan Power says desire to stay in Premiership was behind St Mirren switch

St Mirren newcomer Alan Power felt he owed it to himself and his family to keep playing in the top flight of Scottish football.

Saints bought the former Lincoln midfielder from relegated Kilmarnock after the 33-year-old Irishman spent four seasons in Ayrshire.

Ahead of his likely debut against Dumbarton in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday, Power admitted it had been difficult to leave Rugby Park.

“Obviously I had some great years at Kilmarnock,” he said. “The final year didn’t go as Kilmarnock planned or I planned.

“But I made a big decision to move my family up here to try and play at the highest level I can for as long as I can. So when St Mirren came in, for me and my family, and to keep my ambition going, it was something I had to do.

“For my own motivation, to be getting up every morning, to put my heart into everything, it was something I needed to try and do, stay playing Premiership football. Now I hope to pay back St Mirren in whatever way I can.

“It’s always nice to freshen things up every now and again. I have been a loyal player, I spent six years at Lincoln and many years at Kilmarnock.

“I was willing to come out of my comfort zone because I wanted to test myself and show I can still play my football in the Prem.”

Power now hopes to help Jim Goodwin’s side continue the progress that saw them reach two semi-finals and just miss out on the top six last season.

“Over the past couple of years, St Mirren have been progressing each year,” Power said.

“I like they went about their business last year and the way they played football, so once I heard there was a slight bit of interest I was more than ready.

“The way they played football out from the back was really good, and they are more than happy to roll their sleeves up as well. Hopefully I can fit into that.”