Friday, July 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

It’s coming home! There’s only one story in town for Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 8 2021, 6.58pm
Fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Fans celebrate outside Wembley Stadium after England qualified for the Euro 2020 final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 7.

Football

England players and fans celebrated reaching the Euro 2020 final.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Euro 2020 is over – time to relax.

Bastian Schweinsteiger took a trip down memory lane.

Birthday celebrations.

Cricket

Sam Billings enjoyed Zak Crawley’s display in England’s convincing ODI victory against Pakistan.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed Paris – or is that Blackpool?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier