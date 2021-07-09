McGregor ready for war and Becks watches the tennis – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 9.

Football

The big day edged closer.

And Phil Foden was ready.

One game away, we’ll give it everything we have 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Si5w1Npow0 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) July 9, 2021

It was a family affair for Harry Maguire.

Kalvin Phillips had an admirer.

Get you someone who looks at you this way @JHenderson 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/pmqE5b9zkZ — Kalvin Phillips (@Kalvinphillips) July 9, 2021

Gareth Southgate had his eyes on the prize.

Manchester United’s museum remembered a past moment of England glory.

Gary Neville was not sure the booing of national anthems is always necessarily disrespectful.

When I played in the different countries and our NA was booed I always took it as the opposition fans trying to unsettle us , drown our fans out and never as some kind of attack on us as people.Same when we did it other teams. Is it really that bad and disrespectful? Incoming🔥😂 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 9, 2021

Trent Alexander-Arnold had a big decision to make.

Keep the hair or back to normal? 🤔💈 pic.twitter.com/LnikR3r04Z — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 9, 2021

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah kept in shape.

As did Barcelona new boy Memphis Depay.

Toni Duggan returned to Everton.

Manuel Neuer and a goat.

Cricket

Dawid Malan hailed a job well done.

Sophie Ecclestone was excited for the T20 series.

Now it’s time for the best format of the game💥 bring on the start of the T20s 🦁 #gettysport pic.twitter.com/KE06lcQhOI — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) July 9, 2021

Boxing

Anthony Joshua chilled.

Tennis

Some famous faces in the royal box.

Selfie with your favourite celebrity on Centre Court? It's a #WimbledonThing pic.twitter.com/qSqecFvWCZ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

A tough watch for Mr Berrettini.

Watching your son play for a spot in the final… Just one more to go, Luca 😅#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mIdUdwUQwQ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2021

Nick Kyrgios withdrew from Australia’s Olympic squad.

A big win for Andy Lapthorne.

Cycling

The Tour de France saluted a moment of history for Mark “CAV34DISH”.

Ex-footballer Geoff Thomas neared the end of his latest Tour challenge for charity.

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.

Golf

Justin Rose looked forward to the Open.

Athletics

Olympic medallist and former sprint hurdler Colin Jackson wished he still had the agility.

I found some footage of me doing warm up skills from back in the day! Would be nice to be so light on my feet now 🤣🤣 #hurdles #hurdler #trackandfield #skills #athletics #athlete #funtimes https://t.co/183hS18Kel — Colin R Jackson (@ColinJackson) July 9, 2021

Katarina Johnson-Thompson poked fun at her fellow heptathletes.

Heptathletes going off too fast and running 28 seconds through the first 200 in the 800m pic.twitter.com/3fr7odnEQS — KJT (@JohnsonThompson) July 9, 2021

Rowing

Helen Glover’s Olympics preparations weren’t quite going to plan.