Ange Postecoglou encouraged by Celtic’s display in Charlton win

Ange Postecoglou was encouraged with the way his Celtic players are adapting to his ideas after they continued their pre-season campaign with a 2-1 win over Charlton.

First-half goals from Karamoko Dembele and Albian Ajeti put Celtic in command at Dragon Park in Newport before former Hearts striker Conor Washington pulled a goal back late on.

Postecoglou told Celtic TV: “The first half was quite good, we controlled the game pretty well. In the second half it got a little bit stretched and chaotic but to be fair, for a lot of these guys it’s their first game for quite a while but they worked hard and that’s the main thing.

“Some of them looked a little bit rusty with their touch but that will come. We’re working hard in training as well which probably has an effect in terms of fatigue in the games.

“The most important thing for me is they’re trying to do the things we’re talking about and as long as they do that we can progress.”

The Australian, whose team also face Bristol City before opening their Champions League qualifying campaign against Midtjylland on July 20, added: “They all worked hard.

“For me, what’s most important is the intent shown by the whole team. We’re trying to keep the ball and be aggressive when we lost the ball. I thought we had a better shape, especially in the first half, so they’re the key things.”

Scotland internationals David Turnbull, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie and Greg Taylor all featured for the first time in pre-season as Postecoglou picked different sides for each half.

Olivier Ntcham also got 45 minutes of action along with new signing Osaze Urhoghide.