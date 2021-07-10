Tom Parkes hoping to build on flying start to Livingston career

Tom Parkes aims to build on a flying start to his Livingston career after netting a goal inside the first minute of his first competitive game for the club.

The former Exeter and Bristol Rovers defender scored after a corner as Livi beat Brechin 3-0 in the Premier Sports Cup.

The 29-year-old centre-back was even happier with the clean sheet, which followed shut-outs in all four of their pre-season friendlies.

Parkes told LFC Live: “I was just happy to get on the end of it and start with a goal.

“As a defender, the main thing you want to do is keep a clean sheet but it’s always a nice reward to get a goal.

“If you can get wins now building up to when the league starts, you get confidence going into the season.

“We have had a good few games and clean sheets and it’s positive at the minute so we just have to keep building on that.

“We weren’t too happy with our performance in the first half and we came out second half and I thought we were a lot better and kept the ball better.

“We just want to keep building that momentum.”