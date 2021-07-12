Jermain Defoe focused on his fitness ahead of first year as Rangers player-coach

Jermain Defoe is concentrating on getting himself ready to play for Rangers before he begins his coaching role at the Ibrox club.

The 38-year-old last month signed a new one-year deal with the Scottish champions as a player-coach.

However, the striker’s focus at present is on fitness for the season ahead.

Defoe, who helped Rangers to their 55th Premiership title win last season, told RangersTV: “So far it has been more as a player, focusing on pre-season and making sure I get a good pre-season and I am fit and ready to go.

“In terms of the coaching side of it, at some point I will get introduced, the manager has said, and maybe have the red kit on!

“I am really looking forward to it. It is something we spoke about over the summer, myself, the manager, the staff and Ross (Wilson, sporting director), and when the opportunity came to me, it was an easy decision.

“To do something like this at a club like this is so special. When I came back in, the staff said to me to concentrate on being a player and not to focus too much on the other side – just focus on being a player.

“I have started my badges, which I will hopefully finish soon, and getting this experience learning from the manager, Mick (Beale), Gary (McAllister) and all of the staff involved.

“I would love the opportunity to go over to the other side and do a bit with the younger lads as well – that next generation which would be good and give me a good feeling, so I am looking forward to that as well.”