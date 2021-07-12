Tuesday, July 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport

F1 driver Lando Norris shaken but unharmed after having watch stolen at Wembley

By Press Association
July 12 2021, 11.03pm
Lando Norris had his watch taken after the Euro 2020 final (David Davies/PA)
McLaren driver Lando Norris was left “shaken” after his watch was stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley .

The Bristol-born racer, 21, was unharmed in the incident which occurred after he had watched England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy on Sunday night.

A statement from the Formula One team said Norris was being supported ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

