F1 driver Lando Norris shaken but unharmed after having watch stolen at Wembley

McLaren driver Lando Norris was left “shaken” after his watch was stolen following the Euro 2020 final at Wembley .
The Bristol-born racer, 21, was unharmed in the incident which occurred after he had watched England’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy on Sunday night.
A statement from the Formula One team said Norris was being supported ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
