Livingston sign Aldershot striker Joel Nouble and loan him to Arbroath

Livingston have signed striker Joel Nouble from Aldershot and immediately loaned him to Arbroath.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract but will spend the coming season at Gayfield.

Nouble scored five goals in 31 appearances for National League side Aldershot last season.

Livi manager David Martindale told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to bring Joel in to the club. He is at a good age and has very good attributes that have shone through in training.

“I think getting him in full-time with ourselves on a daily basis while playing football in the Championship with Arbroath will be massively beneficial to both parties.

“He can play on the left-hand side or through the middle and will bring a different dynamic to our front line when he returns.”