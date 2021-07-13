Wednesday, July 14th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Dundalk beat Newtown to reach Europa Conference League second qualifying round

By Press Association
July 13 2021, 8.55pm
Michael Duffy scored the only goal on Tuesday evening as Dundalk sealed a 5-0 aggregate victory against Newtown (Peter Morrison/PA)
Michael Duffy scored the only goal on Tuesday evening as Dundalk sealed a 5-0 aggregate victory against Newtown (Peter Morrison/PA)

Dundalk are through to the second qualifying round of the new UEFA Europa Conference League after a 1-0 victory against Newtown on Tuesday evening.

Vinny Perth’s team arrived in Wales already 4-0 up from last week’s first leg at Oriel Park, and they made sure they progressed thanks to Michael Duffy’s second-half strike.

The goal came in the 52nd minute when Dundalk broke at pace following a Newtown free-kick, with Duffy racing on to Daniel Kelly’s pass before slotting the ball underneath the goalkeeper.

The 5-0 win over the two legs represents the club’s biggest aggregate victory in Europe and Dundalk can now look forward to a tie against either Levadia Tallinn of Estonia or St Joseph’s of Gibraltar in the next round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier