Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Kieran Trippier eyeing Premier League return

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 7.09am
Kieran Trippier and Youri Tielemans (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)
Kieran Trippier and Youri Tielemans (Nick Potts/Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

Kieran Trippier is reportedly eager to return to the Premier League, with Manchester United his preferred destination. The Telegraph says the 30-year-old full-back is set to inform Atletico Madrid bosses of his desire to play in England, but Trippier’s £30million price tag could provide a roadblock.

Leicester are hopeful of fending off Liverpool to retain midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to The Telegraph. The 24-year-old is high on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s wishlist, but the Foxes are confident he will ultimately accept their long-term offer.

The Daily Mirror says Tammy Abraham could be used by Chelsea to boost a trade deal for Erling Haaland. The Blues have stepped up their pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund striker in recent days, and club bosses hope Abraham could take a chunk out of the 20-year-old’s £150m valuation.

West Ham are believed to be closing in on a loan deal for Paris St Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. The Evening Standard reports the Hammers plan to use the 28-year-old as competition for current number one Lukasz Fabianski.

The Daily Express says midfielder Joe Willock has told Arsenal he wants to rejoin Newcastle on loan for the upcoming Premier League season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kalidou Koulibaly: Everton have made a bid for the Napoli defender, according to Calciomercato.

Nicolo Barella: La Repubblica says Liverpool are preparing a £60m offer for the Inter Milan midfielder.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier