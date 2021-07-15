Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ross County monitoring squad as they return to training after Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 1.16pm
Malky Mackay will monitor his players (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Ross County are back in training following their Covid-19 outbreak but manager Malky Mackay fears the knock-on effects could further hit their Premier Sports Cup campaign.

County had to forfeit their opening game at Forfar last weekend after a number of positive cases among players and staff forced a 10-day shutdown after two weeks of pre-season.

Players reported for duty on Thursday morning but their first task was to undergo a series of tests to determine whether they could train or not.

Players will continue to be monitored closely in the coming days and weeks to ensure there are no lingering effects of the virus but Mackay’s first game in charge now comes on Sunday against cinch Premiership rivals Dundee in Dingwall.

The Staggies have ground to make up after being consigned to a 3-0 defeat in their opener under competition rules but they will not take risks with players who are not ready.

Mackay said: “Fitness-wise it won’t be too much of an issue. They were in really good shape when they came back and the first two weeks was hard going for them.

“It’s more so really the recovery from the effects of Covid that we have got to be careful about.

“That’s the main thing our medical and sports science department are looking at. We have got to be very careful with that and that’s the thing we will be looking at over the next few days.

“We have got to be careful in how we bleed the players back in in terms of training and basically seeing how they are every day. This virus reacts to everyone differently.

“We will see how they are and react accordingly so who knows what the next week holds?”

