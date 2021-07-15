Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dion Dublin appointed director of former club Cambridge

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 2.14pm
Former Cambridge striker Dion Dublin has been appointed to the club’s board of directors (Ian Walton/PA)
Former Cambridge striker Dion Dublin has been appointed a director of the newly promoted League One club.

The U’s have announced that the 52-year-old, who scored 73 goals in 202 appearances during a four-year stay at the start of his senior career and played his part in back-to-back promotions, has joined the board subject to formal ratification by the EFL.

Dublin, who left the Abbey Stadium for Manchester United in a £1million deal in August 1992, told the club’s official website: “It is a genuine honour to join the board of Cambridge United.

“It is a club I love and I have always had a special relationship with the fans. I have followed the team’s fortunes closely since I left and promotion last season was hard earned and hugely deserved. I have no doubt the team will be competitive in League One.

“As a director, I am looking forward to playing an active part in making the club even stronger.”

Chairman Shaun Grady, who revealed North-West-based Dublin would combine his duties with his football, media and business commitments, added: “It is great news that Dion has agreed to become a director of Cambridge United.

“Dion is obviously someone who has a wealth of football experience at the highest level and strong networks across the game to add to the breadth and depth of different experiences we are fortunate to already have on the board.

“He is also one of the club’s greatest ever players and remains passionate about the club. His appointment has been unanimously agreed and welcomed by all our owners and board members.”

