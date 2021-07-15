Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Mike Tindall reveals he broke up fight between fans at Euro 2020 final

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 4.56pm
Mike Tindall and wife Zara were at Wembley for the Euro 2020 final having been at Wimbledon earlier in the week (Adam Davy/PA)
Mike Tindall has spoken of how he broke up a fight between brawling fans covered in blood during the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

England lost to Italy on penalties on Sunday evening in a game marred by violent scenes and ticketless fans storming the stadium.

Former England rugby player Tindall felt compelled to intervene as tempers flared in the section of the ground where he was sitting with wife Zara, the Queen’s granddaughter.

“A guy was there the whole time, smashed out of his face, literally didn’t watch any of the game,” the 2003 World Cup winner told The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast.

“He was just too busy shouting at supporters that they should be standing on their feet, ends up getting into a fight with another one that’s straight behind my seat.

“It got to a stage where this guy literally was trying to pile this guy in the face, there was a kid next to us, there was a kid on the other side crying because he couldn’t see the game because of all the guys stood in the galley way.

“And I just pulled these guys apart, said to one of them ‘What are you doing? Just what are you doing?’

“And you know, he wandered off, blood all over him. The guy on the floor had blood all over him.”

The Football Association is conducting a full review into events, while European football’s governing body UEFA has appointed an inspector to carry out its own investigation.

UEFA has also issued charges against the FA related to other supporter misconduct inside the stadium.

