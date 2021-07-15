Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dundee United camaraderie made new deal a ‘no-brainer’ for Ryan Edwards

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 5.07pm
Ryan Edwards, right, is staying at Tannadice (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Defender Ryan Edwards hailed the atmosphere among the Dundee United squad after signing a new two-year contract.

Edwards has committed his future until the summer of 2023 following speculation linking Tranmere, Wigan and Fleetwood with interest in the centre-back.

The 27-year-old arrived at Tannadice from Blackpool last summer, making 33 appearances, and was keen to extend his stay with Tam Courts’ side.

“I’m buzzing to get this new deal done,” he told United’s official website. “My time at United so far has been brilliant. It’s the best group of lads I’ve been with in my career both on and off the pitch, it was a no-brainer to want to stick around.

“We finished last season a point outside the top six and a cup semi-final, this is a club that’s going places and I want to be part of that. You also see the fans getting back in Tannadice last night and the atmosphere that brings, so I can’t wait to see the place packed out fully.

“I had discussions with sporting director Tony Asghar at the end of last season about extending my stay. Then with the arrival of the new gaffer and him laying out his plans for myself and the team it made me even more excited about committing my future.”

