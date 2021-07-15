Dundee United camaraderie made new deal a ‘no-brainer’ for Ryan Edwards

Defender Ryan Edwards hailed the atmosphere among the Dundee United squad after signing a new two-year contract.

Edwards has committed his future until the summer of 2023 following speculation linking Tranmere, Wigan and Fleetwood with interest in the centre-back.

The 27-year-old arrived at Tannadice from Blackpool last summer, making 33 appearances, and was keen to extend his stay with Tam Courts’ side.

“I’m buzzing to get this new deal done,” he told United’s official website. “My time at United so far has been brilliant. It’s the best group of lads I’ve been with in my career both on and off the pitch, it was a no-brainer to want to stick around.

“We finished last season a point outside the top six and a cup semi-final, this is a club that’s going places and I want to be part of that. You also see the fans getting back in Tannadice last night and the atmosphere that brings, so I can’t wait to see the place packed out fully.

“I had discussions with sporting director Tony Asghar at the end of last season about extending my stay. Then with the arrival of the new gaffer and him laying out his plans for myself and the team it made me even more excited about committing my future.”