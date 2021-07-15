Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 5.44pm
Fashion Sakala has arrived at Ibrox (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move.

Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende.

The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and Italy to pledge his future to Rangers in May.

Reports in Holland, meanwhile, claim Rangers have made a bid for Heerenveen midfielder Joey Veerman.

De Telegraaf claims Gers have offered close to £4million for the 22-year-old, but Hellas Verona have offered more and the Ibrox club are short of the Dutch side’s valuation.

Veerman hit nine goals in 35 games for Heerenveen last season.

