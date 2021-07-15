Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Reina behind the mask and Robben retires again – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 6.24pm
Pepe Reina was the man behind the mask (Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.

Football

Bukayo Saka: “Love always wins”.

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge provided a health update.

Pepe Reina was behind the mask!

Arjen Robben hung up his boots for the second time.

Dion Dublin gave everyone what they wanted!

Manchester United and West Ham unveiled their new home kits.

Tottenham turned the clock back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got some new threads.

Cricket

David Warner knew how Cameron Bancroft felt.

Jos Buttler returned.

England Women celebrated last night’s win.

Danni Wyatt loved the praise.

A record for Sophie Ecclestone.

Charlotte Edwards was ready for The Hundred.

Formula One

A nice touch from Lando Norris with respect for key workers.

George Russell showed off his new British helmet.

Max Verstappen arrived in true British fashion.

Lewis Hamilton and his dog Roscoe walked the Silverstone track.

MMA

Conor McGregor gave a fitness update.

Boxing

Joe Joyce was put through his paces.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen is ready for Blackpool.

Mind games from Mark Webster’s dog.

Rugby League

Shaun Wane was delighted.

Leeds may have found a new kicker.

