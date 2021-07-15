Reina behind the mask and Robben retires again – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 15.

Football

Bukayo Saka: “Love always wins”.

Birmingham goalkeeper Neil Etheridge provided a health update.

We’re right behind you, Ethers. 💙 pic.twitter.com/H2bGKcdDLh — Birmingham City FC (@BCFC) July 15, 2021

Pepe Reina was behind the mask!

Arjen Robben hung up his boots for the second time.

Beste voetbalvrienden, Ik heb besloten om te stoppen met mijn actieve voetbalcarrière. Een heel moeilijke keuze. Ik wil iedereen bedanken voor alle hartverwarmende steun! Groetjes, Arjen pic.twitter.com/aAEdxdL5tU — Arjen Robben (@ArjenRobben) July 15, 2021

Dion Dublin gave everyone what they wanted!

“Stairs leading to the boardroom” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MkkIP9gZlC — Dion Dublin (@DionDublinsDube) July 15, 2021

Manchester United and West Ham unveiled their new home kits.

Introducing our 2021/22 Home Kit… Inspired by the kit Di Canio wore when scoring our greatest ever goal ✨ 🛒➡️ https://t.co/P7NltbDU2g#BringItOnWHU pic.twitter.com/BWEMUuY8tJ — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 15, 2021

Tottenham turned the clock back.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin got some new threads.

Cricket

David Warner knew how Cameron Bancroft felt.

Was asleep sorry, that I’m afraid is plumb. I know that feeling from broady 😂😂 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) July 15, 2021

Jos Buttler returned.

Great to be back with the lads. Big series to end our white ball summer! pic.twitter.com/UenUjEnKTi — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 15, 2021

England Women celebrated last night’s win.

This team ❤️ Well done for finishing off the multi-format series ladies!! #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/KSsbdCqsDe — Kate Cross (@katecross16) July 15, 2021

Danni Wyatt loved the praise.

Thanks a lot Ashwin! Nice to receive kind words from a legend in the game. Good luck v our boys but not too much 😆 https://t.co/8kEme3tBuu — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) July 15, 2021

A record for Sophie Ecclestone.

The most wickets ever taken in a Women's multi-format series. Congratulations @Sophecc19 👏 pic.twitter.com/cErorGK5Xa — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 15, 2021

Charlotte Edwards was ready for The Hundred.

Can’t wait for @thehundred with the Southern Brave 💚🖤 pic.twitter.com/OFNmyaEPLx — Charlotte Edwards (@C_Edwards23) July 15, 2021

Formula One

A nice touch from Lando Norris with respect for key workers.

From us, to you: Thanks Key Workers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/28k9aobZwP — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 15, 2021

George Russell showed off his new British helmet.

Max Verstappen arrived in true British fashion.

Lewis Hamilton and his dog Roscoe walked the Silverstone track.

MMA

Conor McGregor gave a fitness update.

Boxing

Joe Joyce was put through his paces.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen is ready for Blackpool.

Mind games from Mark Webster’s dog.

Look at him trying to goad me to put it to his right pic.twitter.com/OoJHaJxlsZ — Mark Webster (@Webby180) July 15, 2021

Rugby League

Shaun Wane was delighted.

Leeds may have found a new kicker.