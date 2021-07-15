Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Leicester sign former Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 6.26pm
Ryan Bertrand has joined Leicester after leaving Southampton (Jon Super/PA)
Ryan Bertrand has joined Leicester after leaving Southampton (Jon Super/PA)

Former England defender Ryan Bertrand has joined Leicester on a free transfer following his departure from Premier League rivals Southampton.

The 31-year-old, who won 19 international caps between 2012 and 2017 and travelled to Euro 2016, has signed a two-year contract with Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes.

“I’m really happy to be here; joining Leicester really complemented my inner ambitions and what I still want to achieve in my career,” he told the club’s website.

“Leicester have built something amazing over the years, especially since Brendan Rodgers has come in.

“It’s fantastic to be a part of this fantastic club and I’m going to give my all to try and do the fans proud.”

Bertrand began his career with Chelsea, where he won the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League.

The left-back made 240 appearances during seven seasons with Southampton after leaving Stamford Bridge in 2014, initially on loan.

He was sent off when Saints suffered a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League loss at home to new club Leicester in October 2019.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier