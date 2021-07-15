Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021
Sport

Wolves bring in goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos

By Press Association
July 15 2021, 6.44pm
Jose Sa joins Wolves after three years with Olympiacos (Adam Davy/PA)
Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal.

The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday.

Sa has played for Olympiacos for the last three seasons, making 124 appearances, keeping 62 clean sheets and helping them win two league titles and one Greek Cup.

He was previously in his homeland with Porto, and Maritimo before that.

Sa is reuniting with new Wolves boss Bruno Lage, having spent time working under him in Benfica’s youth set-up.

He played for Olympiacos against Wolves in 2019-20 in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie.

Sa is yet to earn a first senior cap but was part of the Portugal squad which won the inaugural UEFA Nations League in 2019.

