Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Sir Mo Farah says online racial abuse towards black athletes is ‘getting worse’

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 8.54am
Sir Mo Farah believes social media companies can do more to tackle online abuse (Adam Davy/PA)
Sir Mo Farah believes social media companies can do more to tackle online abuse (Adam Davy/PA)

Sir Mo Farah revealed he has been subjected to some “shocking” messages online as the four-time Olympic champion insisted more should be done to “shame” those who racially abuse anyone on social media.

Farah was speaking days after Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were targeted with abusive posts after the trio missed penalties in England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final defeat at Wembley.

The 38-year-old, who topped the podium at London 2012 and Rio 2016 in both the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres, believes the abuse directed towards black sports men and women is on the rise and highlighted his own experiences.

Rio Olympic Games 2016 – Day Fifteen
Sir Mo Farah is a four-time Olympic gold medallist (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It seems like it’s getting worse in my honest opinion because back in my time there was never as much social media,” Farah said in an interview with the BBC.

“I’ve had some shocking ones, I’ve had certain things to say ‘you don’t belong’, ‘move here’, I’ve had quite a bit.”

Farah says he has attempted to call attention to the instances of him being racially abused to social media companies, only to be ignored.

“I’ve had some shocking ones where people see the message and I’ve gone ‘delete’, I’ve blocked, I’ve gone report, gone back to the report and nothing’s been done, nothing happens,” he added.

Marcus Rashford, pictured, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received online abuse after missing penalties in England's shootout defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA)
Marcus Rashford, pictured, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka received online abuse after missing penalties in England’s shoot-out defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final (Nick Potts/PA)

“The social media companies need to do a lot more, they need to be held accountable to what people get up to.

“How do we make it even harder for these people? So when you sign up, you go put your passport (details) in, driving licence, your address, so automatically you’re there.

“These people have jobs, have family to feed, they might be quite high up in their jobs so their company should be aware of what they’ve been up to. Let’s shame them in the ways that we can.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier