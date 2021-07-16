Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021
Sport

Celtic sign Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 9.18am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou, pictured, is delighted with the signing of Kyogo Furuhashi (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Celtic have announced the signing of Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe on a four-year contract.

The transfer, which is subject to international clearance, sees Furuhashi move to the Scottish Premiership from the J1 League, where he is currently top scorer in the ongoing 2021 season with 14 goals.

Furuhashi, a now ex-team-mate of Vissel Kobe captain Andres Iniesta, is the Hoops’ fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday and Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Parkhead manager Ange Postecoglou said: “We are delighted to bring Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic. He is a player of real quality and clearly someone I know well.

“I think he will add something special to our squad and I am sure the way he plays will excite our supporters. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic.”

Furuhashi, who has scored three times in six internationals for Japan, helped to win Vissel Kobe’s only two trophies in their history.

He was part of the side that lifted the Emperor’s Cup on New Year’s Day in 2020 after a 2-0 victory over Kashima Antlers at Tokyo’s National Stadium, while he was also involved in the subsequent Japanese Super Cup triumph.

On that occasion the J1 League champions, Yokohama F Marinos, were managed by Postecoglou, with Furuhashi scoring in an entertaining 3-3 draw before Vissel Kobe got their hands on the trophy after winning a penalty shoot-out.

