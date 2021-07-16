Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, July 16th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Will Bayley and Rob Davies headline 13-strong GB Paralympic table tennis squad

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 10.38am
Will Bayley is one of two defending Paralympic champions in Great Britain’s squad for Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA
Will Bayley is one of two defending Paralympic champions in Great Britain’s squad for Tokyo (Adam Davy/PA

Defending Paralympic champions Will Bayley and Rob Davies have been named in Great Britain’s 13-person table tennis squad for this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin, who won bronze in the men’s class 6-8 team event alongside Bayley at Rio 2016, have also been included.

Bayley was involved in one of the stand-out moments of the Games in Brazil five years ago when he stood on the table arms aloft following his dramatic victory over home favourite Israel Pereira Stroh.

The 33-year-old required a knee reconstruction last year after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament while in rehearsals for the TV show Strictly Come Dancing in October 2019.

“It means everything to me to compete for my country – to represent GB is what I live for and what I train for every day, I get an extra bit of energy and drive to go for these moments because I know these chances don’t come around very often,” he said in a statement.

“I’m playing the best table tennis of my career so I know this is a great opportunity for me and I want to show people what I can do.

“I feel that I’ve got a lot to prove as an athlete – I still don’t feel I have achieved everything I can achieve so I’m excited to try and do that.”

Will Bayley suffered injury while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing
Will Bayley suffered injury while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Sue Bailey, formerly Gilroy, will compete at her sixth Games, while Paul Karabardak, David Wetherill, Ashley Facey Thompson and Jack Hunter-Spivey are also returning Paralympians.

Debutants Tom Matthews, Megan Shackleton, Billy Shilton and Joshua Stacey complete the squad.

Table tennis team leader Gorazd Vecko said: “After all the challenges of the last 18 months, I am so proud that we have 13 athletes selected to represent ParalympicsGB in Tokyo.

“Our athletes have been training hard and we are fully focused on making the country proud in Tokyo.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier