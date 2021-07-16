Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
England’s Jonathan Thomson hits hole in one on Open debut to make the cut

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 7.44pm
Jonathan Thomson’s hole in one ensured he made the cut in on his Open debut at Royal St George’s (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jonathan Thomson was in danger of missing the cut on his Open debut until a hole in one turned around his week.

The 6ft 9ins Englishman was struggling right on the mark at one-over as he headed to the 149-yard 16th, but having pitched his tee shot on the fringe, he watched it take a few bounces before rolling straight into the hole.

He followed that with a birdie at the next to comfortably make the weekend on two under.

“It’s just phenomenal. Like the roar, the shot, everything about that hole, it’s indescribable really,” he said.

“It sort of was a real booster because I was grinding out there as well, to be fair. It wasn’t easy. I was playing good.

“I just couldn’t seem to get anything going properly then that happened and it was like, you know, that’s just awesome.

“It was a real confidence boost after what had been up until that point. What an experience.

“You dream about playing in The Open as a kid and then you come here, have a hole in one and make the cut, and it’s just like, ‘wow’.”

