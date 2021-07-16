England’s Jonathan Thomson hits hole in one on Open debut to make the cut

Jonathan Thomson was in danger of missing the cut on his Open debut until a hole in one turned around his week.

The 6ft 9ins Englishman was struggling right on the mark at one-over as he headed to the 149-yard 16th, but having pitched his tee shot on the fringe, he watched it take a few bounces before rolling straight into the hole.

He followed that with a birdie at the next to comfortably make the weekend on two under.

A big man with the big moment 🙌 6' 9" @jigger_thomson sends the crowd wild at 16 with the first ace of the week 👏 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/FAnBYb3boV — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2021

“It’s just phenomenal. Like the roar, the shot, everything about that hole, it’s indescribable really,” he said.

“It sort of was a real booster because I was grinding out there as well, to be fair. It wasn’t easy. I was playing good.

“I just couldn’t seem to get anything going properly then that happened and it was like, you know, that’s just awesome.

“It was a real confidence boost after what had been up until that point. What an experience.

“You dream about playing in The Open as a kid and then you come here, have a hole in one and make the cut, and it’s just like, ‘wow’.”