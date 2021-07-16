Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Brighton sign goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Ajax

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 9.12pm
Brighton have added to their squad (Andy Rain/PA)
Brighton have announced the signing of Dutch goalkeeper Kjell Scherpen from Ajax.

The 21-year-old played four first-team games for the Eredivisie club, including a start in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Roma in April.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter welcomed the signing of the 6ft 8in Holland Under-21 international.

“We’re delighted to welcome Kjell to the club,” Potter said.

“He’s a player we have been monitoring for a while and we see him as a player with a lot of the right attributes.

“As well as his size he is someone we think will work very hard to improve all aspects of his game as he gets used to English football.”

