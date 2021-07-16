Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lukas Nmecha makes permanent move from Manchester City to Wolfsburg

By Press Association
July 16 2021, 9.12pm
Lukas Nmecha has left Manchester City for Wolfsburg (Martin Rickett/PA)
Germany Under-21s striker Lukas Nmecha has joined Wolfsburg from Manchester City, the Premier League champions have confirmed.

The 22-year-old City youth product secured the permanent move after scoring 21 goals in 41 appearances during an impressive loan spell with Belgian side Anderlecht last season.

He previously played for the Bundesliga side on loan during the 2019-20 campaign while he also had stints at Preston and Middlesbrough.

Hamburg-born Nmecha, who represented England at youth level before switching his allegiance to Germany in 2019, made just two first-team appearances for City.

