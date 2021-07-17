Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Olivier Giroud leaves Chelsea for AC Milan

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 12.33pm
Olivier Giroud lifted the Champions League trophy in his final season at Chelsea (Alex Pantling/PA)
Olivier Giroud lifted the Champions League trophy in his final season at Chelsea (Alex Pantling/PA)

French striker Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan on a permanent transfer from Chelsea.

The World Cup-winner teased the Milan switch on Friday by revealing he would be embarking on “a new journey with a light and happy heart”.

And Giroud’s arrival was confirmed by the Italian club on Saturday.

A statement on their official website read: “AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Olivier Jonathan Giroud on a permanent transfer from Chelsea FC. The French striker will be wearing the number nine jersey.”

The 34-year-old spent three-and-a-half years at Stamford Bridge following a deadline-day transfer from Arsenal in January 2018.

His stay in west London saw him win the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League, making 119 appearances and scoring 39 goals.

“To all the Blues, to my team-mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments,” Giroud posted on twitter.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

“Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent.”

He moved to Chelsea after five-and-a-half years at Arsenal, where he scored 105 goals in 253 games, winning three FA Cups.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier