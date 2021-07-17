Aberdeen appoint Scott Brown as captain

Scott Brown is the new captain of Aberdeen, the Pittodrie club have announced.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who signed as player/coach from Celtic in the summer, will take over the role from goalkeeper Joe Lewis, who will be club captain.

Manager Stephen Glass believes that former Celtic and Scotland captain Brown has the qualities to drive the Dons forward this season.

He told the club’s official website: “I am pleased to announce that when we welcome fans back to Pittodrie on Thursday, Scott Brown will lead the team out as team captain.

“We are all happy to have him here and are looking forward to seeing the impact that his leadership, both on and off the park, will bring to Aberdeen FC.

“I am certain the supporters will enjoy watching him represent our great club.

“I know he is proud to have been given the honour of leading the team as captain.

“I can assure you all that the drive he has to continue his record of being a winner, now in the red of Aberdeen, will be evident immediately.

“It is also important to acknowledge the role that Joe Lewis has played as captain and will continue to play for us as club captain.

“Following conversations with him, I am pleased that he has a desire to serve as club captain. Having seen his leadership qualities first-hand, Joe’s commitment to Aberdeen and the north-east community is something that I greatly admire, and it is vitally important for us as a community club to embrace those qualities.

“Joe continues to command great respect in the dressing room, as well as among the Aberdeen fans, and along with Scott and the rest of the squad will strive to deliver a winning team for you all to celebrate with.

“We are all eagerly anticipating our first match against BK Hacken on Thursday and we can’t wait to see the return of our loyal supporters to the stadium. It’s got the makings of another memorable European night at Pittodrie.”