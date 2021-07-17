Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rangers medical uncovers heart issue for new signing Nnamdi Ofoborh

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 5.29pm
Nnamdi Ofoborh, right, must wait for his Rangers debut after his medical flagged up a heart issue (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Gerrard revealed new signing Nnamdi Ofoborh’s Rangers career will be put on hold after scans revealed a heart issue.

The 21-year-old midfielder moved to Ibrox on a free transfer from Bournemouth this summer but a medical “red flag” emerged.

After watching Rangers draw 2-2 with Arsenal in their friendly at Ibrox, Light Blues boss Gerrard told RangersTV: “I don’t think you’ll see him in the short term.

“Unfortunately something has flagged up with his ECG, which is the heart test.

“We’ve got top medical people here at the club now and we check all the players thoroughly from head to toe when they arrive.

“Unfortunately there’s been a bit of a red flag with a heart issue so he’s going to see some specialists in the coming weeks and we need to do more tests before we move forward.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating but we’ll have to manage and cope.

“The important thing is the player’s health, which we’ll obviously focus on first and foremost.

“Of course it is disappointing and frustrating for the player but I spoke to him yesterday, told him to keep smiling and be patient and we will do everything we can to support him, get him in front of the right people and the right support and hopefully he will be back, not too long.”

The news comes just over a month after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the pitch during his country’s Euro 2020 opener against Finland.

Gerrard was more positive about the hamstring injury to veteran striker Jermain Defoe.

With a new Premiership campaign and a Champions League qualifier looming, the 38-year-old limped off before half-time after a Leon Balogun header for Rangers had been cancelled out by Nuno Tavares, the Portuguese left-back who was making his Arsenal debut after signing from Benfica.

Gers striker Cedric Itten headed in a corner from fellow substitute Glenn Middleton in the 75th minute after both sides made numerous changes but that was cancelled out in the 83rd minute by a drive from Arsenal replacement Eddie Nketiah.

Former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard said: “I think (Defoe) has a little tweak in his hamstring so we will check that out in the coming days and hopefully it is not a bad one.

“I saw him walk off and normally when it is a bad hamstring you don’t walk off and so that is a positive.

“We just need to get all our main players back in the mix now and get them up to speed and once we do we will be fine.”

