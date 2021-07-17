Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tam Courts hails Charlie Mulgrew’s world-class left foot

By Press Association
July 17 2021, 8.59pm
Charlie Mulgrew earned big praise (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Dundee United head coach Tam Courts hailed Charlie Mulgrew’s left foot as one of the best in world football after the former Scotland international produced a match-winning free-kick against Arbroath.

Mulgrew wrong-footed Arbroath goalkeeper Derek Gaston in the 21st minute to leave Courts purring about the defender’s talent.

“It’s one of the best left foots (sic) in world football, not just Scottish football, I think that’s well recognised,” Courts told DUTV.

“I must give credit to (assistant) Liam Fox and the players who have been doing a lot of work on set-pieces, because in tight games like that and Premiership games we are going to need our set-pieces. It’s a big part of modern football.

“I was delighted to see that going in and what a goal that was.”

United dominated the first half but part-time Arbroath pushed hard after the break and United had to hold on with 10 men after Archie Meekison went off injured in the 75th minute.

“I knew it would be a really difficult game,” Courts said. “Arbroath are probably the nemesis of most full-time teams because this is where they want to benchmark themselves against.

“The first 45 minutes is probably the best we have played in my time at the club.

“I thought we were really dominant in the first half, we had a clear style of play, we created chances and we scored a wonderful goal through Charlie Mulgrew.”

