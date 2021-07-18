Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Louis Oosthuizen the man to catch on final day of The Open

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 10.27am Updated: July 18 2021, 10.31am
Former champion Louis Oosthuizen will go looking for his second Claret Jug on the final day of The Open at Royal St George’s (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former champion Louis Oosthuizen will go looking for his second Claret Jug on the final day of The Open at Royal St George’s (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen was hoping a glorious day weather-wise would be replicated for him personally in the final round of The Open.

Temperatures at Royal St George’s were already pushing 25 degrees Celsius by 10am but, more significantly, the breeze had dropped to a barely a flutter.

As a result the R&A kept pin positions tucked away on most holes to maintain the difficulty level while the hardening bumpy fairways increased the likelihood of an unfortunate bounce kicking balls into the rough.

The Open 2021 – Day Three – The Royal St George’s Golf Club
Oosthuizen is 18 holes away from winning his second Claret Jug (Richard Sellers/PA)

Oosthuizen, however, was afforded the luxury of being able to sit back and watch the day unfold as he was not due to tee off alongside 2020 US Open winner Collin Morikawa until 2.35pm.

It is 11 years to the day since the South African, who finished runner-up in the US PGA and US Open this season, lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews.

But his one-shot lead is vulnerable, especially with another former winner Jordan Spieth in the group in front three shots back and still smarting from bogeying his last two holes.

Jordan Spieth had a frustrating end to day two
Jordan Spieth had a frustrating end to day two (Richard Sellers/PA)

If the 2017 champion needed any inspiration it was provided by compatriots Kevin Kisner and Brendan Steele.

Kisner, who usually shares a house with Spieth during Open week but has been prevented from doing so by Covid-19 bubbles, was first man out on his own and had four birdies and two bogeys through 15 holes.

Steele started even better by picking up three strokes in his first seven bogey-free holes.

Jon Rahm, who won his maiden major last month’s US Open, tees off just before Spieth five shots back and will look to make a charge and exert some pressure on the top of the leaderboard.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]