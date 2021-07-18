Sport Stevie Mallan joins Turkish side Malatyaspor on two-year deal By Press Association July 18 2021, 10.45am Stevie Mallan has left Hibernian (PA) Stevie Mallan has joined Turkish Super Lig side Malatyaspor on a permanent transfer from Hibernian. The 25-year-old moved to Malatayspor on loan in January and scored twice in the league. The former St Mirren and Barnsley midfielder has signed a two-year contract. Mallan scored 18 goals in 90 appearances for Hibs after arriving in the summer of 2018. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Celtic striker Vakoun Bayo joins Gent on permanent deal David Gray joins Hibs coaching staff Josh Ginnelly keen to repay Robbie Neilson after joining Hearts on two-year deal New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou handed Rangers clash four games into new season