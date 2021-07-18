Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, July 18th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Boss Ange Postecoglou admits defeat to Preston ‘wasn’t a great game’ for Celtic

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 10.49am
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reacts during the pre-season defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou reacts during the pre-season defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou could not disguise his concern after his side warmed up for their European opener with a home defeat by Preston.

Postecoglou admitted his side struggled throughout as Ben Whiteman’s penalty earned the Sky Bet Championship outfit a 1-0 victory on Saturday evening.

The Australian was fully aware of the challenge ahead of him when he took over a squad in the midst of a major transition but the slow process of signing players in a pandemic has not made his job any easier.

Postecoglou fielded three summer signings against Preston – former Sheffield Wednesday pair Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide both started, while Israeli winger Liel Abada came on for the last half hour.

But those three signings have an average age of 20 and Celtic are crying out for more experience, especially in defence with Christopher Jullien still working his way back from a knee injury and Kristoffer Ajer seemingly on his way out.

A back four of Tony Ralston, Greg Taylor, Stephen Welsh and Urhoghide did not inspire confidence and Preston looked the likelier team to make the breakthrough.

Postecoglou was honest in his assessment.

“It wasn’t a great game for us,” he said. “The players worked hard, as they have been in training.

“We have deliberately put a lot of work into them. I guess there is an element of fatigue there and they are going into games not feeling 100 per cent.

“But that’s part of the process. But it wasn’t great – we didn’t get a grip on the game and struggled through.”

David Turnbull and Callum McGregor impressed in midfield but Celtic had two teenagers out wide in Owen Moffat and Adam Montgomery and a total of eight players under 20 in their squad.

With Leigh Griffiths absent amid a club probe into his social media activity and new signing Kyogo Furuhashi potentially two weeks away from arriving, Celtic are also short up front.

Odsonne Edouard played half an hour after recovering from a thigh strain but Albian Ajeti was largely anonymous for the first hour.

When asked if he was confident ahead of Tuesday’s opening Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland, Postecoglou said: “We’ve been working hard to get the team ready.

“We will use the next two days to finalise our plans and hopefully we can put a good performance in on Tuesday.”

There were positive signs in the final 20 minutes, with Abada forcing a save and Tom Rogic getting on the ball after brushing off a fitness issue to get off the bench.

But Postecoglou is not expecting too much, too quickly from the Israeli arrival.

“He literally just met everyone on Friday,” the Australian said. “I just put him out there to get a feel for it and get to know the players. It’s about letting him get to know us and vice versa.

“It was good for Tommy. He has had an interrupted pre-season, hopefully he gets some game time in the next couple of weeks.”

Further encouragement could come in the shape of players who missed the game. Ismaila Soro, Nir Bitton and Ryan Christie will all train ahead of the visit of the Danes with a view to being involved, although James Forrest is set to miss out after a period of self-isolation.

“There’s a couple who are close and we didn’t want to risk them,” Postecoglou said.

“Because James missed so much, he was out for 10 days, we have just got to be a little bit careful with him.

“He only really got a light run out on Friday, and Tuesday could be a little bit early for him. But certainly after that he will hopefully get a full week’s training.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier