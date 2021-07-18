Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rickie Fowler demonstrates what is possible on day four of 149th Open with 65

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 12.36pm
Rickie Fowler carded a final round of 65 in the 149th Open (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rickie Fowler demonstrated what was possible in the early stages of the final round of the 149th Open at a sun-drenched Royal St George’s.

In the third group out at 8.20am, Fowler recovered from a bogey on the first to card a 65 which included five birdies and an eagle on the par-five seventh, the American finishing one over par overall.

Compatriot Kevin Kisner had finished almost 90 minutes earlier, the world number 48 teeing off alone at 8am as the odd man out in the 77-strong field and completing a 68 in two hours and 31 minutes.

The final pair of Louis Oosthuizen and Collin Morikawa were due out at 2.35pm, Oosthuizen hoping to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the Open since Rory McIlroy in 2014, 11 years to the day since he lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews.

At 12 under par Oosthuizen enjoyed a one-shot lead over 2020 US PGA champion Morikawa, who was attempting to make history by becoming the first player to win two different majors at their first attempt.

Three-time major winner Jordan Spieth was two shots further back, the 2017 Open champion having missed from two feet for par on the 18th on Saturday evening and dashing straight to the practice putting green after signing his card.

Jordan Spieth had a frustrating end to day two
Jordan Spieth had a frustrating end to day three (Richard Sellers/PA)

US Open champion Jon Rahm remained a threat on seven under, with defending champion Shane Lowry on five under alongside England’s Paul Casey and Andy Sullivan.

McIlroy was among the early starters and had covered his first six holes in one over par to drop back to level par for the championship.

The 32-year-old has now gone seven years since claiming his last major title at Royal Liverpool.

