Liam Broady added to Team GB’s tennis squad for Olympic Games

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 2.07pm
Liam Broady will compete at the Olympics (John Walton/PA)
Liam Broady has been handed a place in the men’s singles at Tokyo 2020, the British Olympic Association has announced.

The British number five will link up with the Team GB tennis squad in Japan after being offered a spot by the International Tennis Federation based on his world ranking of 141.

The 27-year-old will join Andy and Jamie Murray, Neal Skupski, Joe Salisbury and Heather Watson in the group.

Team GB tennis team leader Iain Bates said: “This is brilliant news for Liam, and I am delighted he is able to take up the spot and represent Team GB at his first Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“Thanks to the BOA and ITF for their hard work behind the scenes to ensure that Liam was able to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Broady’s addition further bolsters the British tennis ranks after Jamie Murray received a call-up earlier this week for the men’s doubles.

Dan Evans and Johanna Konta were in the original squad but withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus.

