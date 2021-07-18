Collin Morikawa storms to debut Open victory – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Golf

Collin Morikawa enjoyed his Sunday.

The winning moment 👏 Collin Morikawa rounds off a truly magnificent performance at Royal St George's 🏆 Follow all the reaction here 👉https://t.co/xYY44zAFs3#TheOpen pic.twitter.com/NyrwTVPv0U — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

A champion's salute to the fans. 👏 pic.twitter.com/XBjRIxImBk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 18, 2021

Olympics

Athletes are getting ready in Tokyo.

First session at Keio University ✅ pic.twitter.com/MfmUoK3049 — Gemma Louise Howell (@Gemh7) July 18, 2021

Olympic village view from our room (balcony) 😍 @TeamGB for sure know how to do it 💯 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/AIZH20iBad — Ben Lane (@BenLane012) July 18, 2021

What a beautiful day in Yokohama! 🤩☀️ pic.twitter.com/GbyVndobsj — Giarnni Regini-Moran (@GiarnniM) July 18, 2021

And delivering important public service announcements.

“Anti-sex” beds at the Olympics pic.twitter.com/2jnFm6mKcB — Rhys Mcclenaghan (@McClenaghanRhys) July 18, 2021

While some were still on their way to the Japanese capital.

Off to Tokyo we go! 🇬🇧🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/WbLMbe2Dod — Heather Watson (@HeatherWatson92) July 18, 2021

Football

Harry Kane looked back at the Euros.

What was Cristiano Ronaldo pondering?

Football masterclass from Dimitar Berbatov.

It all started in Birmingham for Jude Bellingham.

Never forget who made you. Nice to have got the opportunity to sit down and speak about my time with my boyhood club. Have a watch if you want.💙✌🏽 https://t.co/Mebc5gDxdU — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) July 18, 2021

Ben White was enjoying his post season break.

Georginio Wijnaldum enjoyed the sea.

Time for some action and fun with this little one ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/PNnf8CVg1O — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) July 18, 2021

His former team-mates were putting the hard work in.

Happiness!! First week back with the boys 😄 pic.twitter.com/hiMCa1fqgU — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 18, 2021

Intense preseason… but what a peaceful place. Amazing Austria 🇦🇹!! 💪🏻🔴 pic.twitter.com/c6k8FgX0Bc — Adrián San Miguel (@AdriSanMiguel) July 18, 2021

The pre-season work continued.

7am workout in paradise pic.twitter.com/6NWxpSNZUj — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) July 18, 2021

Roy Keane’s a real man.

Andres Iniesta said goodbye to Celtic’s new signing.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was staying positive ahead of the British Grand Prix.

And said hi to the fans.

Before all the drama took place.

Lewis back in garage, while outside in the pit lane his car undergoes repairs#BritishGP 🇬🇧 #F1 pic.twitter.com/kbQlkCW3r6 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 18, 2021

YES!!!!!! 👏 AN 8TH WIN AT THE #BRITISHGP FOR LEWIS!!!!! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f6fgaPIuOp — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) July 18, 2021

Max Verstappen was not in a forgiving mood.

Glad I’m ok. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track. Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behavior but we move on pic.twitter.com/iCrgyYWYkm — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) July 18, 2021

Cricket

Ben Stokes was enjoying Liam Livingstone’s display.

Cycling

Three weeks was clearly a long time for Geraint Thomas.

The Tour has taken its toll 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7sxrlvdOAl — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 18, 2021

Chris Froome was nearly there…