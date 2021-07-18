Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Collin Morikawa storms to debut Open victory – Sunday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 7.09pm Updated: July 18 2021, 7.55pm
Collin Morikawa lifts the Claret Jug after winning The Open Championship (Richard Sellers/PA).
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 18.

Golf

Collin Morikawa enjoyed his Sunday.

Olympics

Athletes are getting ready in Tokyo.

And delivering important public service announcements.

While some were still on their way to the Japanese capital.

Football

Harry Kane looked back at the Euros.

What was Cristiano Ronaldo pondering?

Football masterclass from Dimitar Berbatov.

It all started in Birmingham for Jude Bellingham.

Ben White was enjoying his post season break.

Georginio Wijnaldum enjoyed the sea.

His former team-mates were putting the hard work in.

The pre-season work continued.

Roy Keane’s a real man.

Andres Iniesta said goodbye to Celtic’s new signing.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton was staying positive ahead of the British Grand Prix.

And said hi to the fans.

Before all the drama took place.

Max Verstappen was not in a forgiving mood.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was enjoying Liam Livingstone’s display.

Cycling

Three weeks was clearly a long time for Geraint Thomas.

Chris Froome was nearly there…

