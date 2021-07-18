Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 19th 2021 Show Links
Sport

World number two Peter Wright cruises through to second round of World Matchplay

By Press Association
July 18 2021, 11.19pm
World number two Peter Wright cruised through to the second round of the World Matchplay Darts at the Winter Gardens (Zac Goodwin/PA)
World number two Peter Wright cruised through to the second round of the World Matchplay Darts at the Winter Gardens (Zac Goodwin/PA)

World number two Peter Wright cruised through to the second round of the World Matchplay Darts at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

His 10-2 victory over Danny Noppert featured a 99.7 average and included three 180’s and a 121 checkout.

Luke Humphries caused the biggest shock of the tournament so far when he beat world number four James Wade.

The former world youth champion finished with a 101 average as he scored eight 180’s in a confident 10-3 victory.

Michael Smith started to find form again in a 10-7 win over debutant Ryan Searle.

Jose De Sousa’s win included a 116 checkout, as he comfortably beat Gabriel Clemens 10-2 to progress through to the next round to set up a match against Smith.

Joe Cullen brought an end to his five-match losing streak with a close-fought 10-8 victory over Chris Dobey.

Rob Cross, who was world champion in 2019, started the campaign with a 10-8 win over debutant Ross Smith.

He finished the match with a 100 average and will take on Callan Rydz in the last 16, who beat Glen Durrant 10-6.

In the first match of the day, Krzysztof Ratajski beat Brendan Dolan 10-4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier