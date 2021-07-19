Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Richard Cockerill leaves Edinburgh to ‘pursue other opportunities’

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 11.59am
Richard Cockerill has left Edinburgh (Nigel French/PA)
Richard Cockerill has left Edinburgh after four years in charge.

The club announced the 50-year-old former England hooker had left his role as head coach by mutual consent “to allow him to pursue other opportunities”.

The former Leicester head coach signed a two-year contract extension in August last year which committed him to the Scottish capital until 2023.

In a statement released by the club, Cockerill said that it was agreed following “constructive conversations” with Scottish Rugby Union performance director Jim Mallinder and chief executive Mark Dodson after the end of last season that he would “leave the club by mutual consent to pursue other opportunities”.

“I would like to thank everyone at Edinburgh Rugby for the hard work they have put in,” he added. “It has been a rewarding four seasons for the club.

“I would also like to thank all the supporters for everything they have done for me and the team, you have been amazing.

“I wish the staff and players all the best for the future and look forward to watching you in your new stadium.”

The club’s initial pre-season preparations will be led by assistant coach Calum MacRae and Nick Lumley, the head of strength and conditioning.

Richard Cockerill
Cockerill led Edinburgh to the PRO14 semi-finals in 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA).

Cockerill led Edinburgh to their first Guinness PRO14 play-off campaign, losing in the last eight, and the European Challenge Cup quarter-finals in his first season in charge.

They reached the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals in 2018-19 after winning their pool.

Edinburgh sat top of the PRO14 Conference B when the pandemic prematurely ended the following season and they suffered an agonising 22-19 home defeat by Ulster in the semi-finals when play resumed.

Last season proved difficult for Edinburgh, with the extended international windows depriving Cockerill of a host of players, and they finished fifth in their conference.

Edinburgh Rugby managing director Douglas Struth said: “I would like to thank Richard for all his hard work and commitment to the club throughout his time at Edinburgh Rugby. We wish him all the very best in his next challenge.”

