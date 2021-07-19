Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Rangers ask fans not to travel to Blackpool after friendly is cancelled

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 12.57pm
Thousands of Rangers fans had tickets for the cancelled game (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers have advised fans not to travel to Blackpool after a Covid issue forced the cancellation of a pre-season friendly.

Thousands of Gers fans were due to be inside Bloomfield Road on Wednesday evening but the home side have announced they have a number of positive Covid cases in their squad.

A Rangers statement read: “Due to an ongoing Covid-19 related issue within the Blackpool camp, both clubs have decided that it is sensible to cancel this fixture.

“We recognise that this will be frustrating for both set of fans, especially the 4,500 Rangers fans who have bought tickets.

“Nevertheless, the ongoing challenges presented by Covid-19 require pragmatic and difficult decisions. The health of our players and staff is imperative.

“We advise fans to not travel to Blackpool now the game has been cancelled.”

Meanwhile, summer signing Nnamdi Ofoborh has vowed he will return to action after a scan revealed a heart issue.

The start of the 21-year-old former Bournemouth midfielder’s Gers career has been put on hold after heart tests revealed what manager Steven Gerrard described as a “red flag”.

Ofoborh is set to see some specialists and undergo more tests in the coming weeks.

He wrote on his Instagram account: “God has a purpose for your pain, a reason for your struggles and a reward for your faithfulness. God is the only reason I’ve made it this far. I will be back.”

