Andrew Shinnie signing a ‘real coup’ for Livingston, says boss David Martindale

Livingston manager David Martindale has hailed a transfer “coup” after capturing Andrew Shinnie on a two-year deal.

The former Scotland cap arrives from Charlton, where he scored three goals in 29 appearances last season.

The 32-year-old was previously with Birmingham and Luton after leaving Inverness in 2013, although he spent a season on loan with Hibernian alongside Livi assistant boss Marvin Bartley.

Martindale said: “I’m over the moon to bring someone of Andrew’s quality to the club. I honestly think it’s a real coup for the club and testament to Livingston FC as a whole that Andrew decided to sign here for the next two seasons.

“I see Andrew operating anywhere along the front four. He is technically gifted, looks after the ball well and understands the game.

“He brings a wealth of experience to the squad and I’m sure will prove an invaluable asset going forward, both on and off the park.

“You simply don’t play the number of games at the level Andrew has without being a very good footballer.

“Andrew showed a desire to come to the club from our first phone call and the board has backed both Marvin and I’s judgement. Marvin played with him at Hibs and has played a big part in persuading Andrew to sign with Livingston.

“I am excited to see Andrew in a Livingston shirt and know he will prove to be a great signing.”

Shinnie could feature in Wednesday’s Premier Sports Cup clash with Raith Rovers.