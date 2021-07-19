Team GB’s royal message and Vettel cleans up – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Olympics

A royal message for Team GB.

"I and the whole nation will be cheering for you…you have all worked incredibly hard for this moment, during the most challenging of times." A message from The Princess Royal to @TeamGB ahead of #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0G5RHzxs5q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 19, 2021

A behind-the-scenes look at a trip to Tokyo.

Mahama Cho is ready to roar.

W E L C O M E T O T E A M G B Lions Don’t Dream Of Hunting, They Just Go And Hunt!! That How We ROAR!! @teamgb #teamgb #tokyo #olympic #games pic.twitter.com/jxgzefLgeL — Mahama Abdoul Fatah Cho (@Chotimetkd) July 19, 2021

British athletes continued their preparation.

Today is my last day in Yokohama before moving into the Olympic village. 😀 pic.twitter.com/6Vco34FRfx — Jacob Whittle (@JacobWhittle11) July 18, 2021

Final full week before heading into Tokyo! I feel the fittest I have in months, with brilliant help from @BritAthletics medical I’m 99% pain free in the hamstring and most importantly have really enjoyed this final block of training… because finally, #TomWalksFast 😁 pic.twitter.com/lHfFQuuVsc — Tom Bosworth (@TomBosworth) July 18, 2021

US star Simone Biles was enjoying Tokyo.

Last practice before Tokyo for Garbine Muguruza.

A motivational message from Usain Bolt.

Football

Old friends reunited.

Mason Mount and Declan Rice enjoyed their holiday.

Legend John! Thanks mate 👊🏼🏀 https://t.co/ydotZ2RwuW — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) July 18, 2021

Thank you for looking after us mate. Top man❤️👊🏼 https://t.co/gUpszdIrfS — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) July 18, 2021

Lionel Messi went away with his family.

Pele marked a special day.

Manuel Locatelli was still celebrating.

Callum Hudson-Odoi cooled down.

Cricket

What a catch!

So that is where Liam Livingstone’s six went…

We FINALLY worked out what happened to the Livi 6⃣ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/TnVpSOq8jg — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 19, 2021

Ben Stokes is packed for a summer of cricket.

Jos Buttler reacted to England’s T20 win over Pakistan.

Another great game, brilliant response from the whole team! All to play for at Old Trafford tomorrow! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/6U0EKKUvjT — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) July 19, 2021

Sam Billings was excited for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

The Hundred is nearly here.

Kevin Pietersen hit out.

Formula One

The race may have been over, but Sebastian Vettel still had a job to do.

After a tough race, Sebastian Vettel stayed behind with a group of fans to help the clear-up at Silverstone ❤️pic.twitter.com/16EIzzHVAL — Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2021

Sunday evening at Silverstone. The #BritishGP weekend is over. But for Seb, the race for the planet never ends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/XLHfDQYqL2 — Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 19, 2021

Tennis

What a shot!

Calls for change in tennis.

Johanna Konta soaked up the sun.

This London weather has me feeling 👇 pic.twitter.com/Coj5w9dZNb — Johanna Konta (@JohannaKonta) July 19, 2021

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was ready to shine.

Afternoon everyone. Having watched everyone else play today is my turn. Can’t wait to put on a show back on that stage this evening for a full house in the Winter Gardens 💚💚@Winmau @KeukenConc @ModusDarts180 @Betfred pic.twitter.com/uMZh3VRLgX — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) July 19, 2021

You can’t go to Blackpool and not go to the darts!

Well if you are coming to Blackpool @jordannorth1, there’s surely one thing at the top of your list… THE DARTS! https://t.co/pPLSE2e09u — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 19, 2021

Snooker

Neil Robertson’s hair continued to amaze.

An interesting location!

Judd Trump chilled.

Ice hockey

Nashville Predators’ Luke Prokop became the first openly gay contracted player in the NHL.