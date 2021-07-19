Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Team GB’s royal message and Vettel cleans up – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 6.15pm
The Princess Royal and Sebastian Vettel (Andrew Matthews/Martin Rickett/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 19.

Olympics

A royal message for Team GB.

A behind-the-scenes look at a trip to Tokyo.

Mahama Cho is ready to roar.

British athletes continued their preparation.

US star Simone Biles was enjoying Tokyo.

Last practice before Tokyo for Garbine Muguruza.

A motivational message from Usain Bolt.

Football

Old friends reunited.

Mason Mount and Declan Rice enjoyed their holiday.

Lionel Messi went away with his family.

Pele marked a special day.

Manuel Locatelli was still celebrating.

Callum Hudson-Odoi cooled down.

Cricket

What a catch!

So that is where Liam Livingstone’s six went…

Ben Stokes is packed for a summer of cricket.

Jos Buttler reacted to England’s T20 win over Pakistan.

Sam Billings was excited for the Vitality Blast quarter-finals.

The Hundred is nearly here.

Kevin Pietersen hit out.

Formula One

The race may have been over, but Sebastian Vettel still had a job to do.

Tennis

What a shot!

Calls for change in tennis.

Johanna Konta soaked up the sun.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was ready to shine.

You can’t go to Blackpool and not go to the darts!

Snooker

Neil Robertson’s hair continued to amaze.

An interesting location!

Judd Trump chilled.

Ice hockey

Nashville Predators’ Luke Prokop became the first openly gay contracted player in the NHL.

