Leyton Orient sign defender Tom James from Hibernian

Leyton Orient have signed defender Tom James from cinch Premiership side Hibernian.

The 25-year-old right-back has signed a one-year deal to become Kenny Jackett’s seventh signing of the summer.

James told the club website: “It’s a new challenge for me and something I’m really looking forward to. I can’t wait to get out on the pitch and get going now.

“I’m versatile, I can play anywhere along the back four, but mainly a right-back who likes to get forward, and like to get assists and goals along the way. But primarily of course I’m a defender, and that’s the main job.”