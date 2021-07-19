Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021
Michael Van Gerwen opens World Matchplay campaign with win in front of 2000 fans

By Press Association
July 19 2021, 11.28pm
Michael Van Gerwen won in Blackpool (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Michael Van Gerwen started his quest for a first World Matchplay title in five years with victory over Damon Heta in front of a 2,000 capacity crowd at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

The third seed, who won this tournament in 2015 and 2016, claimed five legs in a row en route to a 10-7 triumph over the Australian debutant.

The Dutchman saw a 3-1 lead evaporate as Heta moved 6-4 ahead, but Van Gerwen returned from the break to take control and reach the second round, where he will face Ian White.

On the return of the fans, Van Gerwen told Sky Sports: “It is amazing. Everyone knows I am a crowd player. I love to interact with the crowd and play my game, it gives me more energy.”

Gary Anderson will face Nathan Aspinall next after beating Stephen Bunting 10-5.

The Scot, winner of the Matchplay in 2018, threw three maximums and averaged 94.42.

Aspinall held off a rousing comeback from Mervyn King to win 10-6 and gain revenge for his defeat in this tournament in 2019.

King reduced the deficit to 7-6 after falling 4-0 behind early on, but Aspinall reeled off three consecutive legs to claim his maiden Matchplay victory at the third attempt.

White beat Daryl Gurney 10-7 in a thriller in the opening match of the night.

The Northern Irishman won three legs in a row to fight back from 8-3 down and produced a 121 finish, his fourth ton-plus checkout, to stay in the game at 9-7.

But White held off Gurney’s comeback, taking out double six to eliminate the 14th seed.

